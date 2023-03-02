US Embassy opens applications for 2024 Fulbright Foreign student programme 

Latest update March 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 02, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The U.S. Embassy in Guyana has announced the opening of the application period for the 2024 Fulbright Foreign Student Programme.
Fulbright scholarship applications are now being accepted at https://apply.iie.org/ffsp2024. The application deadline is June 30, 2023.
Sponsored by the U.S. Department of State Education and Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Fulbright Foreign Student Programme enables graduate students and young professionals from abroad to pursue a master’s degree or Ph.D. in the United States, the embassy said in a press release.
Participants are selected based on their academic merit and leadership potential to study, teach, conduct research, exchange ideas, and find solutions to shared global concerns. Participants will be funded for up to two years of degree study. Scholarship awards are contingent upon approval and final selection by the J. William Fulbright Scholarship Board (FSB), availability of funds, and successful academic placement. Fulbright Foreign Student participants must return to their home countries for a minimum of two years upon completion of the programme.
The Fulbright Foreign Student Program is part of the Unites States’ continued commitment to the prosperity of Guyana and the Caribbean region by building local capacity through higher education. Over 120 Guyanese have benefitted from Fulbright scholarships since the early 1960s, many of whom are in the public sector, academia, the arts, business, civil society, media, and education.
This programme is open to Guyanese citizens residing in Guyana, who possess leadership skills, are highly motivated with a demonstrated commitment to community service, and have graduated with a bachelor’s degree or master’s degree with a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Interested candidates should visit the U.S. Embassy’s website for full application requirements and program details at:https://gy.usembassy.gov/education-culture/fulbright-student-program/
