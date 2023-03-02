Trophy Stall donates trophy for Senior winner

Second WSUCC ‘One Guyana’ Bartica Cycling Classic



Kaieteur News – Long time supporting partner of sports across the divide, Trophy Stall, Bourda Market, has once again stepped up once again to assist, this time they are on board with the 2nd edition of the We Stand United Cycle Club, ‘One Guyana’ Cycling Classic.

Monday, the Representative of the Manager Mr. Ramesh Sunich, Ms. Saleema Hussain handed over a trophy that would be presented to the winner of the Elite/Senior category on Sunday, a race that is anticipated to be very explosive given the fact that the country’s best cyclists have all indicated that they would be heading to Bartica. The event is being held in association with the Mayor and town council of Bartica.

Ms. Hussain expressed delight that Trophy Stall and Mr. Sunich are keeping up the tradition of support for this event, alive. She noted that the entity was very much a part of the inaugural event in March 2019, which was a huge success.

“So, we did not hesitate to continue this support as we are well aware of the positive impact the first event had not only on the community from a cycling perspective but the fact that many of the youths from Bartica are now holding their own at the higher levels.”

We Stand United CC President, Franklin Wilson in thanking Mr. Sunich and Trophy Stall for their unwavering commitment to this event and sports in general, reminded the principals that their partnership along with other corporate entities has silently ignited a positive developmental drive in the sport, in Bartica.

“The Trophy Stall is very much a part of this new momentum in cycling that started two years ago when for the first time, a major cycling event was held there. As a club, we have answered the call to decentralise sports and will continue to work with you and all other major stakeholders to see that our youths are given the opportunity to show what they’ve got and to aid in taking them to the next level so that Guyana can be dominant in eth sports once again.”

The likes of defending champion Briton John (We Stand United), Romello Crawford (Unattached), Aaron Newton (We Stand United), Robin Persaud (KFC Evolution), Alexis Mendes (Kaieteur Attack Racing), Warren McKay (We Stand United), Curtis Dey (KFC Evolution), and Paul Nobrega (KFC Evolution), among others, will be battling in the senior as well as masters Under and Over 50 classes.

Registration is being done at the Professional Key Shop, Carmichael Street, or Chin Chan Cycle Store, Robb Street.