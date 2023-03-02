Latest update March 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Teenage mother of abandoned baby found

Mar 02, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The mother of the newborn baby boy, who was found abandoned at the Recess, Mahaicony seaside on Monday, has turned herself into police.

Kaieteur News understands that the 17-year-old mother is currently receiving medical care along with her child.

Police in a statement revealed that acting on information received, ranks from the Mahaicony Police Station went to Recess where a group of persons were seen gathered at an area by the seaside.

One of the officers, who visited the area, saw the baby and readily picked him up and wrapped him in a towel. The baby’s ‘after-birth’ was still attached and he was found in a multi-coloured gift bag.

The infant was taken to the Mahaicony Public Hospital, where he was examined by a doctor on duty who reported that the child is in good health. The baby has since been admitted to the hospital’s maternity ward for observation. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

West Indies hit back after first innings collapse

Mar 02, 2023

AFP – The West Indies collapsed, then hit back dramatically before the close on the second day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion yesterday. Fast bowler...
MVP Sports commits to Petra's Calendar of Activities

Mar 02, 2023

Kuhnemann, Khawaja put Australia on top in 3rd test vs India

Mar 02, 2023

Trophy Stall donates trophy for Senior winner

Mar 02, 2023

GSC, Barnwell assist national female cricketer Campbell

Mar 02, 2023

Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. contributes handsomely to Sunday's event

Mar 02, 2023

