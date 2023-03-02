Teenage mother of abandoned baby found

Latest update March 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The mother of the newborn baby boy, who was found abandoned at the Recess, Mahaicony seaside on Monday, has turned herself into police.
Kaieteur News understands that the 17-year-old mother is currently receiving medical care along with her child.
Police in a statement revealed that acting on information received, ranks from the Mahaicony Police Station went to Recess where a group of persons were seen gathered at an area by the seaside.
One of the officers, who visited the area, saw the baby and readily picked him up and wrapped him in a towel. The baby’s ‘after-birth’ was still attached and he was found in a multi-coloured gift bag.
The infant was taken to the Mahaicony Public Hospital, where he was examined by a doctor on duty who reported that the child is in good health. The baby has since been admitted to the hospital’s maternity ward for observation. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.
