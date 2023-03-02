Latest update March 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Police find 260 AK47 rounds of ammunition at Kara Kara Creek

Mar 02, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Police on Wednesday found a bag of high-powered ammunition used in AK-47 rifles at Kara Kara Creek, Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

The discovery was made between 16:00hrs and 17:00hrs, by a Detective Inspector, Detective Sergeant, Detective Corporal, and a party of policemen.

The high-powered AK-47 ammunition that was found.

The high-powered AK-47 ammunition that was found.

According to the police, ranks were at the time acting on information received that there were unknown persons at Kara Kara Creek, South Amelia’s Ward, with large bags.

As a result, the ranks immediately proceeded to the area to search for wanted persons, drugs, firearms and ammunition. While searching the area, the ranks proceeded to Kara Kara Creek, where they observed trees amongst thick vegetation. The ranks then observed one orange Karibee Rice bag tucked away in a tree trunk. The bag was opened and observed to contain a blue cloth bag containing 260 suspected AK47 rounds of ammunition with the markings NK 1976 at the base.

The suspected ammunition was taken to Mackenzie Police Station, photographed and placed into self-sealing evidence bags, marked and lodged with the station Sergeant. No arrest was made. The investigation is ongoing.

