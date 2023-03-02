MVP Sports commits to Petra’s Calendar of Activities

Kaieteur News – Prominent local sports enthusiast, MVP Sports, has taken a great stride in announcing their partnership with the Petra Organisation, which will see the two entities join forces for the entire year for the hosting of their much anticipated tournaments.

During a simple handover of an undisclosed amount, MVP representative, Selvin Apple, stated that the company is very thrilled to be aligned with the Petra Organisation once again. Proprietor of MVP, Ian Ramdeo, has taken up the mantle of supporting local supporting fraternities for quite some time.

The sponsorship will see MVP Sports pouring support into all of the grassroots level tournaments that occupy Petra’s calendar of events.

After quite a successful return to activities in 2022, Petra recently released their calendar of events for 2023, as they attempt to host a total of ten grassroots football tournaments in 11 months.

This year’s first tournament will be the Milo Under-18 Secondary Schools Tournament, followed by the ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Football Tournament.

The other tournaments include the Limacol Senior Round Robin/Knockout Football Tournament, Turbo Senior Knockout Football Tournament, the GuyOil/Trade Wind Tankers Under-18 Secondary School League, the Courts Pee Wee Under-11 Primary Schools Football Tournament, the Girls U-11 Primary School Football Tournament, Petra Community-Based Futsal Tournament and the KFC Goodwill International Secondary Schools Under-18 Tournament.

Petra also disclosed that they may attempt the inaugural Inter University (Universities & Technical Institutes) Tournament; a brainchild which now seems possible since MVP Sports have already taken the first step.