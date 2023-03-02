In Guyana beggars are choosers!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Social Security Ministry doing some good work. Dem tekking children who begging off de streets. But dem gan gat a harder task fuh tek de adult beggars off de streets.

We gat a lot of beggars in de country. Some people does beg out of habit. Dem does see yuh and tell yuh, “ Leff a raise nuh!”

Is not dat dem want a raise. Is dat dem accustomed to begging and out of instinct dem does beg even when dem nah need money.

Deh gat people who does wuk in office and dem does beg fuh a raise. Deh gat gals does beg men fuh money, nuff money and as if dem entitled to dis money.

Deh gat people wah does holding down big jobs in Guyana. But dem does beg dem relatives overseas fuh money. Some of dem living off dem overseas relatives even though dem strong and could work. Dat is Guyana fuh you. We is de land of many rivers but we is also de land of a lot of beggars.

Deh gat some beggars dem ungrateful. Deh had a man who used to give a beggar $10 every day. He did dat for one straight year. Then suddenly he only start to give $7.50. De beggar nah tek it fuh mean nothing. He said that it still better than nothing.

But then de donation fall to $5.00. De beggar decide fuh ask de man about it. He tell de man, “Wah going on? First, you give me $10 every day, then $7.50 and now only $5. Wah is de problem?”

De man explained, “Last year my eldest son went to university. It’s very expensive, so I had to cut expenses. This year my eldest daughter also went to university, so I had to cut my expenses even further.”

“And how many children yuh gat?” the beggar asks.

“Four,” the man replies.

“Well,” says the beggar, “I hope you don’t plan to educate them all at my expense.”

Talk half. Leff half!