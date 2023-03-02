GSC, Barnwell assist national female cricketer Campbell

Latest update March 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 02, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Committee of Services in collaboration with national cricketer Christopher Barnwell presented a cricket bat to
Sherica Campbell on Tuesday at GCC. Campbell is set to represent Berbice in the upcoming GCB senior female inter county tournament with an eye set on donning national colours once again.
The 28 year-old Campbell expressed gratitude to both the GCS and Barnwell for the assistance, while Linden Jones urged her to remain committed.
