GSC, Barnwell assist national female cricketer Campbell

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Committee of Services in collaboration with national cricketer Christopher Barnwell presented a cricket bat to

Sherica Campbell on Tuesday at GCC. Campbell is set to represent Berbice in the upcoming GCB senior female inter county tournament with an eye set on donning national colours once again.

The 28 year-old Campbell expressed gratitude to both the GCS and Barnwell for the assistance, while Linden Jones urged her to remain committed.