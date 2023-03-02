Gold miner arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition

Kaieteur News – Diligent work by detectives in Regional Police Division #10 has resulted in the recovery of a .38 Taurus revolver and one live .38 round of ammunition.

The firearm was found on Tuesday at about 12:00hrs at Frenchman Backdam, Upper Demerara River, police said in a press release. Anthony Waldron, a 24-year-old gold miner of Quan Street, Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, had the firearm in his possession.

On the date and time mentioned above, Police ranks acted on information received and went to Empire Mining Company’s base camp at ‘Bamboo area’, Frenchman Backdam, Upper Demerara River. There, the ranks contacted Anthony Waldron, and during an interview, Waldron led a rank to an abandoned makeshift camp about one mile away. He then led them into thick vegetation about 10 feet from the abandoned camp. He pointed to a piece of tree bark on the ground, stating that the suspected firearm containing the ammunition was under the tree bark.

A police rank then checked and discovered the suspected firearm and ammunition in a black plastic bag wrapped in a blue jersey. The suspect was immediately told of the offence, cautioned per the judge’s rules, and made oral admission.

Anthony Waldron was arrested and escorted to the Mabura Police Outpost with the suspected firearm and ammunition sealed and lodged. Investigation continues.