Consumers urged to do complete inspections when purchasing vehicles

Kaieteur News – Amid growing complaints from consumers regarding defective vehicles sold to them by dealers the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) has alerted citizens to have vehicles they intend to purchase thoroughly checked by a mechanic of their choice before signing off on the final agreement.
Already for 2023, the CCAC has received 27 complaints related to the purchase of vehicles amounting to the value of $ 61,534,709. This reflects a 108% increase compared to the corresponding period last year, the commission said in a press release.
The Commission recommends the vehicles are checked for all aspects of their engine function, air conditioning, and electrical systems, along with the exterior and interior condition. A vehicle inspection checklist can be obtained via the CCAC’s website at ccac.gov.gy Consumers are also advised to read, fully understand, and agree to the terms and conditions under contracts and warranties before signing off on the purchase. CCAC advises consumers who have recently purchased vehicles, are experiencing issues, and are still within the warranty period to file a complaint with the Commission via our website.
Persons intending to purchase vehicles at auto dealers can also call the Commission to enquire about any valid complaints we may have on file for the dealer.
