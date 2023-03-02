‘Abusive businessman’ found guilty of assaulting daughter

Kaieteur News – Kitty businessman, Davenand Singh, 45, was on Tuesday found guilty of physically assaulting his daughter on March 25 last year.

Singh made his court appearance before Magistrate Leron Daly who gave his guilty verdict on the matter.

The businessman is expected to be sentenced on March 23, 2023.

His guilty verdict comes almost one year after Singh was caught on camera cuffing, slapping and stomping his daughter to the ground in the presence of his employees.

It was the girl’s brother who had intervened to save her from their angry father.

A video of the assault was shown during a Leroy Smith’s Big Smith News Watch show with the assaulted young woman as a guest.

During Smith’s interview, the young woman spoke of years of abuse at the hands of her father, the businessman.

She had reported the matter to the police and expressed dissatisfaction at how reluctant they were to assist her.

It was only after she told her story publicly that they arrested Singh and seized his firearms.

On April 1, 2022, he was charged with assault and threatening language and was released on $400,000 bail.

He tried to plead his case in the media by doing a public interview claiming that he was a loving dad and that his daughter is ‘own way’, but after facing a “backlash” from Minister of Human Services, Dr. Vindiya Persaud and the public, he was left struggling to find an attorney to represent him in court.