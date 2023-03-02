2 months after C-section, doctor finds pack of gauze in woman’s uterus

Kaieteur News – A young mother is counting her lucky stars after a belated discovery by a doctor saved her life. Sussana Philmattie, 25 of Collins Essequibo Coast told this publication that she was left in pain for two months after giving birth via a Caesarean ‘C’ Section, at the Suddie Regional Hospital in Essequibo.

The woman later discovered that the pain and swelling in her stomach area that remained after the procedure was due to a large pack of gauze that was left in her uterus by the operating team at the Suddie Hospital. She noted that the situation could have led to her demise if the gauze had formed a septic infection. “I am just happy to be alive today because based on what I know I could have died,” the woman said.

Philmattie went into the hospital to deliver her baby on December 12, 2022. She said that she started going into labour but there were some issues. “I wasn’t getting dilated enough; I went up to 4cm. The doctor tried to induce labour but nothing was happening so they decided that I needed a C-Section. The operation was quick and when I came to myself, they said everything was okay, the baby only needed to go on antibiotic treatment for a couple days,” the woman said.

Philmattie said she went home but continued to experience pain and swelling in the left side of her stomach. She returned to the hospital and told the medical staff there about her discomfort and they recommended an antibiotic treatment for her but the pain persisted. The new mother returned to the hospital in January and decided and get an ultrasound from a private clinic nearby the hospital, it did not yield any plausible results.

“But my stomach remained swollen and in pain,” the woman said. She then travelled to Georgetown to see another doctor at Woodlands Hospital. Philmattie recalled: “The doctors there said that there was something in there…so I went to my doctor who did another ultrasound. My doctor became very upset because he said that this is not the first time this is happening, it is actually the third patient that he knows about. He said he could not understand how they could leave a large pack of gauze in me.” The woman said that she was referred immediately to the Georgetown Public Hospital where an emergency operation was performed on her to remove the gauze.