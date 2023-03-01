Police, Child Care Agency trying to locate mother of newborn abandoned at Recess, Mahaicony

Latest update March 1st, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 01, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Child Care and Protection Agency are working together to locate the mother of the newborn baby found abandoned at the Recess, Mahaicony seaside on Monday.
Police in a statement said that acting on information received, ranks from the Mahaicony Police Station went to Recess where a group of persons were seen gathered at an area by the seaside.
One of the officers, who visited the area, saw the baby and readily picked him up and wrapped him in a towel. The baby’s ‘after-birth’ was still attached and he was found in a multi-coloured gift bag.
The infant was taken to the Mahaicony Public Hospital where he was examined by a Doctor on duty who reported that the child is in good health. The baby has since been admitted to the hospital’s maternity ward and is under observation.
Investigations are continuing.
