Nuff people want adopt de baby!

Mar 01, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Was a sad situation! Somebody call de police and alert them to something. When de police check dem find a gift bag, with a new born baby inside. De reports seh de baby look like it just born because it still had de afterbirth.

De story buss yesterday and is de talk of de whole country. What could force a mother to abandon she baby? We don’t know. It happen before here and other parts of de world. And it happen yesterday in Guyana.

De authorities say how dem looking fuh de mother. With DNA testing and good investigation, dem should be able to positively identify de mooma. But what about the poopa? Where is he and how come he nah asking fuh de baby?.

Nuff women want de baby. Dem seh dem gan adopt de baby. Women who could mek baby asking fuh de baby. Women who pass birth-making age also want de baby. Everybody feel sorry fuh de baby and want to adopt de baby.

But dere is no love like a mother’s love and de best person fuh have de baby is de mother. We nah know wah cause she fuh do what she did but it could not be an easy decision. We need to find out what help she needs and give her dat help.

All of dem wah lining up fuh adopt de baby should see how they can help de mother so dat she baby can grow up comfortable in de loving and protective care of de mother.

 Talk half. Leff half!

