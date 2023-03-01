No-Confidence Motion passed against Region #4 REO

Kaieteur News – The Region Four Regional Democratic Council (RDC) on Tuesday successfully passed a No-Confidence Motion against its Clerk of Council and Regional Executive Officer (REO) Donald Gajraj.

Following the decision at the statutory meeting, the Council informed Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall of the resolution and requested that he take the necessary actions.

In its resolution, the Council listed several reasons why they have no confidence in Gajraj.

According to a copy of the resolution seen by this publication, the REO refused to implement multiple directives, motions, and decisions passed by the Regional Democratic Council.

It was stated too that Gajraj, refused to submit requests for virements and program changes to the Regional Finance Committee as directed by Council, and refuses to present detailed financial reports of Agency 74 in accordance with council directives.

Notably, it was also stated that the REO refused to send the Bill of Quantities, Contract Copies, and Weekly Progress Reports to the Works Committee and approves payments to contractors without Works Committee review.

Also listed was the recent incident at the RDC’s Flag Raising Ceremony. Kaieteur News had reported that it was high drama at the Flag Raising Ceremony on Wednesday, February 22, when the REO grabbed the microphone from Region Four Regional Chairman, Daniel Seeram in a bid to stop an impromptu speech by Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Catherine Hughes.