Latest update March 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

No-Confidence Motion passed against Region #4 REO

Mar 01, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Region Four Regional Democratic Council (RDC) on Tuesday successfully passed a No-Confidence Motion against its Clerk of Council and Regional Executive Officer (REO) Donald Gajraj.

Regional Executive Officer (REO), Donald Gajraj as he was about to grab the microphone from the Regional Chairman, Daniel Seeram    

Regional Executive Officer (REO), Donald Gajraj as he was about to grab the microphone from the Regional Chairman, Daniel Seeram

Following the decision at the statutory meeting, the Council informed Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall of the resolution and requested that he take the necessary actions.

In its resolution, the Council listed several reasons why they have no confidence in Gajraj.

According to a copy of the resolution seen by this publication, the REO refused to implement multiple directives, motions, and decisions passed by the Regional Democratic Council.

A copy of the letter that was sent to Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall 

A copy of the letter that was sent to Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall

It was stated too that Gajraj, refused to submit requests for virements and program changes to the Regional Finance Committee as directed by Council, and refuses to present detailed financial reports of Agency 74 in accordance with council directives.

Notably, it was also stated that the REO refused to send the Bill of Quantities, Contract Copies, and Weekly Progress Reports to the Works Committee and approves payments to contractors without Works Committee review.

Also listed was the recent incident at the RDC’s Flag Raising Ceremony. Kaieteur News had reported that it was high drama at the Flag Raising Ceremony on Wednesday, February 22, when the REO grabbed the microphone from Region Four Regional Chairman, Daniel Seeram in a bid to stop an impromptu speech by Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Catherine Hughes.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Why is the PPP, PNC and the AFC allowing EM to continue raping our children?

A message from Glenn Lall

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

West Indies fight back after Markram century for South Africa

West Indies fight back after Markram century for South Africa

Mar 01, 2023

AFP – Aiden Markram hit a century on his return to Test cricket but the West Indies mounted a strong fightback on the first day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park...
Read More
New Zealand edges England by 1 run in test cricket thriller

New Zealand edges England by 1 run in test...

Mar 01, 2023

GCB Senior Inter-County 4-Day Tournament continues today

GCB Senior Inter-County 4-Day Tournament...

Mar 01, 2023

Excellent bowling performance from Kevin Sinclair as Bramble rushed to 51* to set up a comfortable win for Berbice

Excellent bowling performance from Kevin Sinclair...

Mar 01, 2023

Devonshire Castle Sports Club beat Invaders Masters in ESCL’s Over-40 semis

Devonshire Castle Sports Club beat Invaders...

Mar 01, 2023

Badminton Association elects new executive

Badminton Association elects new executive

Mar 01, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]