Latest update March 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GWI to spend $484M to drill five more wells in Regions 4&10

Mar 01, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Having been allocated $17.7 billion from this year’s budget, the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) is looking to spend approximately $484,866,427 of its allocation to facilitate the construction of potable water wells in Regions Four and Ten.

This was revealed during the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. The Guyana Water Incorporated, according to information received, is slated to construct wells in Region Four at Central Ruimveldt to the tune of $146.4 million, at Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Garden of Eden Complex for $128.3 million, and another at Shelterbelt, Georgetown at an estimated cost of $137.8 million.

In Region Ten, the two areas identified for the drilling of wells is at Bamia which is estimated at $36.1 million and at Rockstone which is pegged at $36 million.

Below are the companies and their bids: 

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI)               

Construction of potable water well at Central Ruimveldt, Region Four.

Construction of potable water well at Bamia, Region 10.

Construction of potable water well at Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Garden of Eden Complex, Region Four.

Construction of potable water well at Shelterbelt, Region Four.

Construction of potable water well at Rockstone, Region 10.

Ministry of Public Works

Farm Access roads 2023- Rehabilitation/ Construction of IR 3 to Abary (Phase 3).

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Why is the PPP, PNC and the AFC allowing EM to continue raping our children?

A message from Glenn Lall

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

West Indies fight back after Markram century for South Africa

West Indies fight back after Markram century for South Africa

Mar 01, 2023

AFP – Aiden Markram hit a century on his return to Test cricket but the West Indies mounted a strong fightback on the first day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park...
Read More
New Zealand edges England by 1 run in test cricket thriller

New Zealand edges England by 1 run in test...

Mar 01, 2023

GCB Senior Inter-County 4-Day Tournament continues today

GCB Senior Inter-County 4-Day Tournament...

Mar 01, 2023

Excellent bowling performance from Kevin Sinclair as Bramble rushed to 51* to set up a comfortable win for Berbice

Excellent bowling performance from Kevin Sinclair...

Mar 01, 2023

Devonshire Castle Sports Club beat Invaders Masters in ESCL’s Over-40 semis

Devonshire Castle Sports Club beat Invaders...

Mar 01, 2023

Badminton Association elects new executive

Badminton Association elects new executive

Mar 01, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]