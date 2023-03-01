GWI to spend $484M to drill five more wells in Regions 4&10

Latest update March 1st, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Having been allocated $17.7 billion from this year’s budget, the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) is looking to spend approximately $484,866,427 of its allocation to facilitate the construction of potable water wells in Regions Four and Ten.
This was revealed during the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. The Guyana Water Incorporated, according to information received, is slated to construct wells in Region Four at Central Ruimveldt to the tune of $146.4 million, at Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Garden of Eden Complex for $128.3 million, and another at Shelterbelt, Georgetown at an estimated cost of $137.8 million.
In Region Ten, the two areas identified for the drilling of wells is at Bamia which is estimated at $36.1 million and at Rockstone which is pegged at $36 million.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI)
Construction of potable water well at Central Ruimveldt, Region Four.
Construction of potable water well at Bamia, Region 10.
Construction of potable water well at Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Garden of Eden Complex, Region Four.
Construction of potable water well at Shelterbelt, Region Four.
Construction of potable water well at Rockstone, Region 10.
