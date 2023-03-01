GRPA launches new HIV care and treatment services

Latest update March 1st, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 01, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA) has announced the launch of its new HIV care and treatment services to People living with HIV (PLHIV).
The GRPA joins the host of other healthcare entities across Guyana to become an HIV care and treatment site with the support of the Ministry of Health -National AIDS Programme Secretariat (MOH/NAPS).
“We are pleased to do our part to support the World Health Organization’s Sustainability Developmental Goal to eliminate the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030,” GRPA said in a press release.
Persons who are newly diagnosed and are ready to commence treatment, and persons who have been diagnosed and would like to join the entity’s private and family-oriented clinic can now access treatment services among others at the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association. The HIV Care and Treatment service will be accessible through appointments and walk-in during our opening hours which is Monday-Thursday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and Friday 8:00 am to 3:00 pm for more information, persons can contact us on 227-4743 or 225-0731.
Why is the PPP, PNC and the AFC allowing EM to continue raping our children?
A message from Glenn Lall
