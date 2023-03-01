Golden Grove manslaughter accused granted $500,000 bail

Kaieteur News – Thirty year-old Aquiella Abrams was on Tuesday released on $500,000 bail on charge of manslaughter. The woman appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Cove and John Magistrates’ Court.

In October 2022, Abrams stabbed and killed her reputed husband Michael Wilson.

The woman had initially appeared before Magistrate Azore when she was charged with Wilson’s murder, which occurred during a domestic dispute at their Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home.

However, based on the Director of Public Prosecution’s, the prosecutor withdrew the murder charge and instituted the lesser count of manslaughter. As a result, attorney, Tuanna Hardy applied for the woman to be granted her pre-trial liberty.

Hardy said that her client was involved in an altercation with her partner which resulted in her sustaining injuries to her body.

She said Abrams sustained three stab wounds to her stomach with a broken bottle and while there were reports that the deceased had multiple stab wounds, the post mortem said that he sustained only one stab wound. Hardy argued too that manslaughter is a bailable offence.

After consideration of the facts of the case and the lawyer’s submission, Magistrate Azore granted Abrams, who gave the court her address as Onion Field, La Bonne Intention (LBI), ECD, bail in the sum of $500,000.

The young woman who was said to unemployed at the time of her arrest was remanded to prison since October 14, 2022.

It was reported that on October 10, 2022, at Lot 109 Sideline Dam, Golden Grove, ECD, she stabbed 40-year-old Michael Wilson twice to his abdomen causing him to die.

According to the Police, the couple often had domestic disputes over allegations of infidelity levelled against the woman by her reputed husband. This, according to Police, had previously led to physical and verbal abuse against the woman.

Investigators said during one of their arguments, the woman told the man that she was ending their relationship and would be moving back into her parents’ home.

However, on the day in question, the couple had another argument as the woman was packing her belongings to move out of the house. Police said the man armed himself with a knife and assaulted the woman, causing her to receive injuries to her forearm.

The woman eventually succeeded in disarming Wilson and reportedly dealt him two stabs to his abdomen.

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) were summoned and the man was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he died whilst receiving treatment.