GCUC name committees

Latest update March 1st, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 01, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The first Executive meeting of the Guyana Cricket Umpires Council was held on 20th February, 2023 and the following committees were named.
Fund Raising committee: J. Persaud – chairman, I. Johnson, S. Devers, V. Ritney, W. Dhanraj, A. Bakar, S. Hussain, C. Persaud and S. Josiah.
Disciplinary Committee: Z. Moakan – chairman, S. Devers and C. Alfred.
Training and Examination Committee: S. Crawford – chairman, N. Duguid, I. Moakan, R. Banwarie, Z. Zakier, C. Alfred, N. Shivsankar, J. Persaud, W. Dhanraj and S. Hussain.
Selection Committee: Z. Zakier – chairman, Z. Moakan and V. Ritney.
The President Dawcha Nagasar and Secretary, Zaheer Moakan are part of all the Committees.
Why is the PPP, PNC and the AFC allowing EM to continue raping our children?
A message from Glenn Lall
Mar 01, 2023AFP – Aiden Markram hit a century on his return to Test cricket but the West Indies mounted a strong fightback on the first day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park...
Mar 01, 2023
Mar 01, 2023
Mar 01, 2023
Mar 01, 2023
Mar 01, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s political system is fundamentally patterned after the Westminster system. Despite Guyana... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]