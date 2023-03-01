GCUC name committees

Kaieteur News – The first Executive meeting of the Guyana Cricket Umpires Council was held on 20th February, 2023 and the following committees were named.

Fund Raising committee: J. Persaud – chairman, I. Johnson, S. Devers, V. Ritney, W. Dhanraj, A. Bakar, S. Hussain, C. Persaud and S. Josiah.

Disciplinary Committee: Z. Moakan – chairman, S. Devers and C. Alfred.

Training and Examination Committee: S. Crawford – chairman, N. Duguid, I. Moakan, R. Banwarie, Z. Zakier, C. Alfred, N. Shivsankar, J. Persaud, W. Dhanraj and S. Hussain.

Selection Committee: Z. Zakier – chairman, Z. Moakan and V. Ritney.

The President Dawcha Nagasar and Secretary, Zaheer Moakan are part of all the Committees.