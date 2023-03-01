GCB Senior Inter-County 4-Day Tournament continues today

Latest update March 1st, 2023 12:59 AM
Essequibo and Select XI Clash in second first round match at Stadium
Kaieteur News – Essequibo and the Select XI will clash in the second match of the first round in the GCB Senior Inter-County 4-Day Tournament, 2023, at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence from today Wednesday, March 1, 2023 to Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Berbice and Demerara were engaged in a competitive first round match, during which the promising Berbice top-order batter and CWI Emerging Player Kevlon Anderson stroked a brilliant century as the Berbicians opened their account with a victory.
The second and third rounds of the GCB Senior Inter-County 4-Day Tournament 2023 will be played respectively from Thursday, March 9, 2023 to Sunday, March 12, 2023 and from Wednesday, March 15, 2023 to Saturday, March 18, 2023.
The second match in the first round of the GCB Senior Inter-County 4-Day Tournament between Essequibo and Select X1 will commence from 09:30 today. The final eleven for each of these two teams will be selected from:
Essequibo squad: Antony Adams (Captain), Kevon Boodie, Sheldon Charles, Kemol Savory, Neland Codogan, Ricardo Adams, Keemo Paul, Quentin Sampson, Ronaldo Renn, Leon Swamy, Avinash Persaud, Malcolm Hubbard, Wazim Mohamed, Ronsford Beaton. The Manager is
Yogeshwar Lall and Head Coach is Ryan Hercules. The reserves are Ricardo Peters, Rajendra Ramballi, Shane Wong, Carl Gilgeous, Beesham Moses and Garfield Phillips.
Essequibo’s talented youth player Bruce Vincent will also travel with the team for exposure.
GCB Select XI squad: Rajendra Chandrika (Captain), Alvin Mohabir, Jeremiah Scott, Carlos La Rose, Zachary Jodah, Rajendra Ramballi, Nathan Persaud, David Williams, Mark Gonzales, Demeter Cameron, Jonathan Rampersaud, Zeynul Ramsammy, Sylus Tyndall and Kevin Umroa. The Manager is Ravindranauth Seeram, while the Head Coach is Clive Grimmond.
