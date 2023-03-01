ExxonMobil holding public consultations on fifth project today at Umana Yana

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil Corporation’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) will be hosting public consultations today on its fifth development project at the Uaru field in the Stabroek Block. This session will be held at the Umana Yana from 17: 00hrs.

The Uaru project is expected to produce over 1.3 billion barrels of oil over a 20 year period and is expected to cost Guyana over GY$2.6T (US$12B). The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) together with the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the project is with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for evaluation and recommendations.

Kaieteur News understands that face-to-face sessions will be held with information on the project, the environmental authorization process and the findings of the assessment to support public awareness.

In an invited comment, Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall urged all citizens to attend and participate. He said the meeting offers all stakeholders the opportunity to ask questions about the environmental safeguards in place for the project such as full coverage insurance.

“All Guyanese should turn up and have a say as to what we want to see with this project such as ring fencing, full environmental protection, more royalties and profits, decommissioning costs being under our control. Those are the things we need to hear about. We need to hear who will compensate the fishermen, their families and all of Guyana with the destruction of our seafood industry…,” the businessman stated.

He said the nation needs to know if there is an oil spill and the region is affected, who will provide compensation.

Lall said the foregoing, among other issues, is what Exxon needs to address and not how many tankers would be coming to cart off the nation’s oil resources.

“We need to know what is there for us on every barrel. So guys you need to go there at 5pm today and make your demands. There is an old saying that goes: don’t cry tomorrow when you didn’t do anything yesterday to safeguard and protect your future,” the KN Publisher concluded.