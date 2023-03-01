Excellent bowling performance from Kevin Sinclair as Bramble rushed to 51* to set up a comfortable win for Berbice

Kaieteur News – Berbice Men took first round points in the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Senior Inter-County Four Day cricket tournament after defeating the Demerara Men yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium Providence. Berbice won by six wickets, inside the second session on the fourth and final day of the match as the Demerara batting crumbled to the bowling of Kevin Sinclair.

Perhaps Berbice Men got the start they were looking for, picking up seven wickets in the first session. Then returned with the bat in the second innings; blasting to 110-4 in 14.2 overs. Anthony Bramble unbeaten on 51 runs (26) to help the Berbice Senior Men cross the line. Chris Barnwell finished 3-28 from his seven overs.

Day Four of the GCB’ Men’s Senior Inter County Four day tournament, under humid and overcast conditions play started with Berbice spinners leading the way. Berbice had an excellent first session; making early inroads into the Demerara’ second innings on the final day. Demerara’s Men were dismissed for 157 from 64.4 overs with Sachin Singh top scoring with a well constructed 66 runs from 173 balls (224 minutes) and Leon Johnson 34 (94). Kevin Sinclair ‘the star of the day’ had an excellent early morning spell; picking up 6-43 from 19 overs, bowling seven maidens at an economy rate of 2.26 to put the Berbice Men in control on the final day.

The first session of the day saw Kevin Sinclair ripping Demerara’s middle-order apart; claiming four of his six wickets (Barnwell, Mohammed, Looknuath, Nedd) in his last three overs of the day before seeing his side cross the line on Day Four. This exceptional bowling performance earned him the Man-of-the-Match award for his 8 wickets in the game.

With a target of 109 runs to win from 60 overs, Berbice returned after the lunch break. Opening for the Berbice Men in the second innings were Javid Karim and Adrian Sukhwa, both batters fell cheaply to Chris Barnwell firing-in for the Demerara side. Barnwell struck in his second over of the day, first removing Karim with a beautiful off-cutter. Karim was caught fishing out the off-stump edging it through to Akshaya Persaud standing at second-slip position. Berbice Men now 2-1 as the century-maker Kevlon Anderson joined Sukhwa at the crease.

Anderson didn’t spend too long at the crease after he was dismissed for one run to a swing delivery from Qumar Torrington; having his leg stumps rattled out of the surface.

Next over, Sukhwa was trapped LBW; offering no shot to a fast in-swinging delivery from Barnwell. Berbice now would have lost three of their top order batters with only 3 runs on the board, as Anthony Bramble joined Jonathan Foo at the middle to set up a comfortable win for the Berbice Men.

Berbice needing 106 runs to win from 55 overs; Foo and Bramble led the attack to Torrington, who seemed to be struggling with his length early on. He (Torrington) was punished by the Berbice batters going for 19 runs in his second over as Foo and Bramble looked to ‘up the tempo,’ moved quickly to 43-3.

Foo was later dismissed by Barnwell for 31 runs; out caught at mid-on, trying to hoist the bowler back over his head. The Berbice Men plunge further to 61-4 but with Bramble still at the crease there was no chance for the Demerara Men as Bramble continued scoring rapidly, hitting the Demerara spinners for a couple of sweep-shot for fours to help his side secure an early win.

In the end, it was Bramble finishing 51 (26) with nine fours and a six, while K. Sinclair unbeaten on 13 saw Berbice side home. Berbice crossing the line with a flamboyant reversed-sweep shot for four runs off the bat of Bramble. Berbice winning by six wickets with 45.4 overs left in the day’s play.