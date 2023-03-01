Edghill in Suriname to advance discussion on Corentyne River Bridge 

Latest update March 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill is currently in Suriname for a planned meeting with his counterpart, Dr. Riad Nurmohamed, in relation to the proposed Corentyne River Bridge.

According to the Ministry of Public Works Facebook page, Edghill landed in Suriname on Monday. Minister Edghill is accompanied by his Ministry’s Chief Transport Planning Officer, Patrick Thompson.

The Corentyne River Bridge, which is a project being embarked on by both the Governments of Guyana and Suriname, will be constructed using the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Maintain (DBFOM) model. This means that the company that will build the bridge must take care of the design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of the bridge.  It will be done in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill in Suriname with the Dutch Minister of Public Works (OW), Dr Riad Nurmohamed (Dagblad Suriname photo)

The Corentyne River Bridge project involves the construction of two bridges and a road across Long Island from Guyana to Suriname. The bridge, will span the Corentyne River from South Drain in Suriname to Moleson Creek in Guyana, and is slated to have a life span of 100 years.

Dagblad Suriname reported that Minister Dr Nurmohamed previously stated: “For a good future, it is of paramount importance that you take the right steps early on. The bridge between Suriname and Guyana is part of a broader development vision. It is part of the large infrastructural plans of the Santokhi-Brunswijk government, which will be implemented structurally and planned. Difficult times don’t always last. The outlook for Suriname is particularly positive. In that context, the bridge over the Corentyne River will play a prominent role in the joint, sustainable development of the two countries.

An artist impression of the bridge across the Corentyne River

The positive spin-off effects that such a project will entail are enormous: employment, a major boost to regional trade and industry, stimulus for Surinamese companies and a large sales market. Last but not least, the tourism industry will get a big boost. All this indicates that the bridge over the Corentyne River will not only connect our two countries, but also the path to the golden future that we will all build.”

Back in May 2022, Minister Edghill, alongside Suriname’s Minister, Dr Nurmohamed, inked the contract for the feasibility study and design of the bridge with consultancy firm, WSP Caribbean Limited, a Trinidadian Firm. The contract was awarded to the Trinidadian firm to the tune of US$2 million. The Public Works Ministry reported that the bridge is one of the first agreements between President, Irfaan Ali and Suriname’s President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, with both Heads previously underscoring the critical role the bridge across the Corentyne River would play in advancing cooperation, creating more opportunities for development for both countries.

