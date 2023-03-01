Eccles resident caught red-handed trying to sell house lot

Latest update March 1st, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 01, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Thirty-year-old Andre Defreitas, a resident of Lot 159 Cow Pen Street, Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was on Tuesday arrested after he was caught in a sting operation collecting money under the pretext that he was able to secure a house lot for someone.
Defreitas, who collected $100,000 in marked money, was arrested on Regent Street for obtaining money by false pretense. The man alleged that he has a contact at the Ministry of Housing that could assist him in getting a house lot.
Kaieteur News understands that the 30-year-old man claimed to be the owner of a company called ‘Prime Investments’.
Following his arrest, Defreitas was taken to the Brickdam Police Station where he is being questioned by law enforcement authorities.
Investigations into the matter are ongoing.
Why is the PPP, PNC and the AFC allowing EM to continue raping our children?
A message from Glenn Lall
Mar 01, 2023AFP – Aiden Markram hit a century on his return to Test cricket but the West Indies mounted a strong fightback on the first day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park...
Mar 01, 2023
Mar 01, 2023
Mar 01, 2023
Mar 01, 2023
Mar 01, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s political system is fundamentally patterned after the Westminster system. Despite Guyana... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]