Eccles resident caught red-handed trying to sell house lot

Kaieteur News – Thirty-year-old Andre Defreitas, a resident of Lot 159 Cow Pen Street, Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was on Tuesday arrested after he was caught in a sting operation collecting money under the pretext that he was able to secure a house lot for someone.

Defreitas, who collected $100,000 in marked money, was arrested on Regent Street for obtaining money by false pretense. The man alleged that he has a contact at the Ministry of Housing that could assist him in getting a house lot.

Kaieteur News understands that the 30-year-old man claimed to be the owner of a company called ‘Prime Investments’.

Following his arrest, Defreitas was taken to the Brickdam Police Station where he is being questioned by law enforcement authorities.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.