Latest update March 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Eccles resident caught red-handed trying to sell house lot

Mar 01, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Thirty-year-old Andre Defreitas, a resident of Lot 159 Cow Pen Street, Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was on Tuesday arrested after he was caught in a sting operation collecting money under the pretext that he was able to secure a house lot for someone.

Andre Defreitas

Andre Defreitas

Defreitas, who collected $100,000 in marked money, was arrested on Regent Street for obtaining money by false pretense. The man alleged that he has a contact at the Ministry of Housing that could assist him in getting a house lot.

Kaieteur News understands that the 30-year-old man claimed to be the owner of a company called ‘Prime Investments’.

Following his arrest, Defreitas was taken to the Brickdam Police Station where he is being questioned by law enforcement authorities.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Why is the PPP, PNC and the AFC allowing EM to continue raping our children?

A message from Glenn Lall

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

West Indies fight back after Markram century for South Africa

West Indies fight back after Markram century for South Africa

Mar 01, 2023

AFP – Aiden Markram hit a century on his return to Test cricket but the West Indies mounted a strong fightback on the first day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park...
Read More
New Zealand edges England by 1 run in test cricket thriller

New Zealand edges England by 1 run in test...

Mar 01, 2023

GCB Senior Inter-County 4-Day Tournament continues today

GCB Senior Inter-County 4-Day Tournament...

Mar 01, 2023

Excellent bowling performance from Kevin Sinclair as Bramble rushed to 51* to set up a comfortable win for Berbice

Excellent bowling performance from Kevin Sinclair...

Mar 01, 2023

Devonshire Castle Sports Club beat Invaders Masters in ESCL’s Over-40 semis

Devonshire Castle Sports Club beat Invaders...

Mar 01, 2023

Badminton Association elects new executive

Badminton Association elects new executive

Mar 01, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]