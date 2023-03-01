Devonshire Castle Sports Club beat Invaders Masters in ESCL’s Over-40 semis

Kaieteur News – Devonshire Castle Sports Club defeated Invaders Masters by a thrilling one-wicket win last Sunday at Queenstown ground, Essequibo Coast, Region Two in the second semi-final of the 2023 Essequibo Softball Cricket League’s (ESCL) Over-40, T20 competition.

Devonshire Castle Sports Club will now clash with defending champions Caribbean Cricket Club 2 on March 12th at the same venue in the final.

Invaders batted first and only compiled an insufficient 132 all out off 17.2 overs while Devonshire Castle Sports Club, in response, surpassed the target with two balls left, losing nine wickets in the process.

Experienced batsman Anthony Persaud led the way with a responsible 32, while Manoj Lall contributed a vital 22.

Raj Rambarack and Richie Bishop claimed two wickets for 20 and 25 respectively from four overs each.

For the former trophy-holder Invaders Masters, Roy Persaud hit a top-score of 22 while extras was 24. Darshan Persaud grabbed three wickets for 15 runs from 2.2 overs while Lall proved his all-round capability by snatching three wickets as well but conceded 28 runs in his four-over spell.

Meanwhile, this year’s tournament is being played in memory of Dave Tajeshwar who was an avid softball fan and supporter. His sibling Vo Tajeshwar continues to be one of the main sponsors.

According to Chairman of the ESCL Wakeel Layne, the championship game is set to be riveting. He added that the winning side will pocket $100,000 and a trophy. Other handsome prices are up for grabs both collectively and individually as well.