Berbice man freed of underage rape charge

Mar 01, 2023
Kaieteur News – Thirty one–year-old Jamal Arjune was on Tuesday acquitted of five counts of rape of an underage girl after a jury found him not guilty on all counts at the Berbice High Court.
Arjune of Vryheid, New Amsterdam, Berbice had initially pleaded not guilty to the rape charge which read that he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of sixteen between September 2020 and December 2020.
His trial took place before Justice Navindra Singh.
According to the particulars of the case, the victim of Hururu, Kwakwani located in the Berbice River would regularly stay at the home of the accused.
She claimed that Arjune, a father of two, had raped her on five different occasions when she came to stay at his home with her family.
On the day the allegation of rape was made against Arjune, the victim was reportedly found with a hickey on her neck. She alleged that Arjune had given her the mark on her neck and he had raped her five times.
Defence lawyer, Tuanna Hardy told the jury in her submissions that the victim’s testimony changed numerous times during the trial.
Hardy held that the allegation was a fabrication and that her client was innocent of the charge. After deliberating on the evidence coming out of the trial on Wednesday, the jurors unanimously returned not guilty verdict in favour of Arjune. As a result, the man was exonerated of all the charges.
