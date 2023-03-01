Latest update March 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Berbice man freed of underage rape charge

Mar 01, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Thirty one–year-old Jamal Arjune was on Tuesday acquitted of five counts of rape of an underage girl after a jury found him not guilty on all counts at the Berbice High Court.

Arjune of Vryheid, New Amsterdam, Berbice had initially pleaded not guilty to the rape charge which read that he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of sixteen between September 2020 and December 2020.

Jamal Arjune

Jamal Arjune

His trial took place before Justice Navindra Singh.

According to the particulars of the case, the victim of Hururu, Kwakwani located in the Berbice River would regularly stay at the home of the accused.

She claimed that Arjune, a father of two, had raped her on five different occasions when she came to stay at his home with her family.

On the day the allegation of rape was made against Arjune, the victim was reportedly found with a hickey on her neck.   She alleged that Arjune had given her the mark on her neck and he had raped her five times.

Defence lawyer, Tuanna Hardy told the jury in her submissions that the victim’s testimony changed numerous times during the trial.

Hardy held that the allegation was a fabrication and that her client was innocent of the charge.  After deliberating on the evidence coming out of the trial on Wednesday, the jurors unanimously returned not guilty verdict in favour of Arjune. As a result, the man was exonerated of all the charges.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Why is the PPP, PNC and the AFC allowing EM to continue raping our children?

A message from Glenn Lall

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

West Indies fight back after Markram century for South Africa

West Indies fight back after Markram century for South Africa

Mar 01, 2023

AFP – Aiden Markram hit a century on his return to Test cricket but the West Indies mounted a strong fightback on the first day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park...
Read More
New Zealand edges England by 1 run in test cricket thriller

New Zealand edges England by 1 run in test...

Mar 01, 2023

GCB Senior Inter-County 4-Day Tournament continues today

GCB Senior Inter-County 4-Day Tournament...

Mar 01, 2023

Excellent bowling performance from Kevin Sinclair as Bramble rushed to 51* to set up a comfortable win for Berbice

Excellent bowling performance from Kevin Sinclair...

Mar 01, 2023

Devonshire Castle Sports Club beat Invaders Masters in ESCL’s Over-40 semis

Devonshire Castle Sports Club beat Invaders...

Mar 01, 2023

Badminton Association elects new executive

Badminton Association elects new executive

Mar 01, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]