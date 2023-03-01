Badminton Association elects new executive

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Badminton Association held their Biennial General Meeting on February 24, 2023 at the Guyana Olympic House, Plantation Lilliendaal, Georgetown and elected a new executive to serve for the next year.

Following the various reports and other discussions, the election of office bearers was the high point of their agenda.

The Management Committee elected to serve from 2023-2024 are:

President – Emelia Ramdhani

Vice President – Ayanna Watson

Treasurer – Darrell Carpenay

Assistant Treasurer – Marlon Chung

Secretary – Priyanna Ramdhani

Assistant Secretary – Shivannie Persaud

Committee Members – Ernestoo Choo-A-Fat

Ryan Chang

Akili Haynes