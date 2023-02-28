Uitvlugt man wanted for sexual assault

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday issued a wanted bulletin for Sachin Sukram of Lot 91 Uitvlugt Pasture, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Sukram is wanted for sexual assault that reportedly occurred on October 6, 2022 at Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Anyone with information about Sukram’s whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station or call 225-6940.