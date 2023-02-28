STEMGuyana signs exclusive agreement with IYRC body to train and certify STEM club coaches for global robotics competition

Kaieteur News – STEMGuyana, the non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting STEM education in Guyana, has signed an agreement with the International Youth Robotics Competition (IYRC) to be the exclusive body in Guyana to train and certify STEM club coaches who will prepare students for participation in the IYRC global robotics competition.

The agreement enables STEMGuyana to enforce standards that are recognised internationally, ensuring that all students in clubs across the country receive the same high-quality education and preparation for the IYRC competition. In a press release, the organisation said that the agreement also allows STEMGuyana to be the lone body responsible for hosting the national IYRC qualifier robotics competition, from which the top 10 teams will be chosen to participate. All the STEMGuyana clubs use the high quality MRT-3 robotics kit which can be used to create hundreds of different robots and which is also used in the annual IYRC international competition.

STEMGuyana said it has been preparing multiple teams for participation in the IYRC competition since 2018, with teams earning gold, silver, and most recently, bronze in the 2022 competition. The coaching certification programme collaboration with the IYRC will help STEMGuyana to build on its success and continue to develop the skills of young people in Guyana, the press release added.

“The IYRC competition is a great opportunity for students to showcase their skills in robotics and other STEM fields. It is a challenging competition that requires creativity, problem-solving abilities, and technical skills. The competition provides a platform for students to learn and grow and develop their abilities in these critical areas,” STEMGuyana said.

The coaching certification collaboration with the IYRC will help STEMGuyana to ensure that all students in clubs across the country receive the same high-quality education and preparation for the competition.

The certification will also help to build a strong foundation for STEM education in Guyana and help to promote STEM education and opportunities for young people in the country. “We are proud to be selected as the certifying body and the body chosen to manage the IYRC qualifier event in Guyana,” stated STEMGuyana Director, Karen Abrams. “We have been working with the IYRC program since 2018 and we are happy to share our expertise with clubs across Guyana”

In a requested comment, STEMGuyana Media Representative, L. Caleb Christian stated that, “STEMGuyana has been working hard to promote STEM education in Guyana, and this agreement with the IYRC is a testament to our commitment and dedication to the children of Guyana. With the coaching certification, STEMGuyana is well-positioned to continue to develop the skills of young people in Guyana and help them to achieve their full potential in these critical areas.”