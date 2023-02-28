People shoplifting plenty!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Saturday after de Mash Parade, de commercial areas did quiet. Business was slow. Is like people shop till dem drop fuh Mash and den after de Mash dem drop again.

Wan man meet dem boys in de supermarket and he seh how yuh gat to be careful wah yuh putting in yuh trolley because when yuh meet de cashier, yuh might get a heart attack.

But dem boys does be counting as dem shopping. So when dem meet de cashier, dem done know what is de total. Dem boys is a human calculator when it comes to shopping. Yuh can’t tek chance dese days. Yuh might get embarrass when yuh meet up and find yuh nah gat enough money to pay for yuh goods.

But what does mek dem boys concerned is de amount of people wah shoplifting in Guyana. People find all kind of crease, crack and compartment fuh put de things dem stealing from de supermarkets. And de cameras picking dem up when dem done leff de location.

Is not dat times so hard dat people gat to shoplift. We had harder times and people never used to steal as much. Is like people juss like stealing. And yuh would not believe de amount of women shoplifters dem gat.

Yuh ever hear people stealing ladders from hardware store? Well a woman get ketch de odder day stealing a ladder. She had it in she stockings.

It mek dem boys remember de story of de old lady wah get ketch shoplifting in a supermarket. Dem charge she and she had to appear in front of a magistrate.

De magistrate ask she, “What did you steal?”

She said a tin of peaches.

De magistrate ask she, “How much peaches were in de tin?” She answered, “

“Is only nine peaches.”

So de magistrate tell she, “Ah gan give yuh one day for each peach dat you stole. So dat is nine days of jail fuh you.”

A voice came from de back of de court. It was de old lady’s long-suffering husband. He told the magistrate, “Your Worship, she also stole two pints of split peas.”

Talk half. Leff half!