Miss World Guyana launches ‘Beauty with a purpose’ project targeting financial literacy among youths

Kaieteur News – Reigning Miss World Guyana, Andrea King launched her ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ project yesterday at the GTT Corporate Centre at the Pegasus Hotel.

During her remarks at the launch, King explained that the ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ project is a key component of the Miss World competition which is set to take place in May in the United Arab Emirates.

“As your Miss World National Representative, I have the opportunity to use my influence to make a positive impact in my country and the world at large. It is against this backdrop that I have decided to launch a project that addresses the ongoing absence of early financial literacy orientation in schools,” the Guyanese queen said.

King said she believes that financial literacy is a necessary life skill that plays an integral role in disrupting generational poverty cycles and preventing economic abuse. She said ‘Project FLO’ aims to educate young people about the importance of financial literacy and empower them with the right knowledge and skills they need to make informed decisions when managing finance.

King said this is particularly important given the trajectory of Guyana’s economy as an oil producing nation.

“In any economy where rapid economic growth is projected, the expansion of the gap between the rich and the poor is also expected. With a syllabus that was provided by the Central Bank of Guyana, we have an answer to the much needed orientation in personal financial management principles among Guyanese youth,” the young woman said.

King was keen to note that ‘Project FLO’s’ rollout will include a range of activities and initiatives, including financial education workshops, financial literacy school tours, and community events.

As of today, February 28, the first Financial Literacy Orientation school tour will commence, with three schools in Region 6 benefitting from classroom workshops on money management and responsibility.

“As I continue this mission, I will work with local schools, youth organizations, and community groups to raise awareness about the importance of financial literacy while advocating for the inclusion of a sound financial literacy syllabus in our educational system,” King stated.

In the coming weeks, King also shared that she will be launching a non-profit organisation that will be the vehicle for Project FLO and the continuation of all activities in keeping with her mission.

She was also pleased to announce that Project FLO’s official website is live, at www.projectflo.gy. The website is currently in its initial phase with general information about the project. She said Guyanese can expect to see further development to host digital learning tools and a resources section that will provide information on financial institutions in Guyana with respective links to get in contact with them.

King also used the opportunity to thank her parents whose support has been the bedrock of her aspirations. She also expressed gratitude to the Miss World Guyana organisation for being hands-on in guiding her ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ journey. She also thanked GTT, Cacique Consulting and the Government of Guyana, especially Minister of Tourism Oneidge Walrond and Minister of Information, Kwame McCoy for making the launch possible.

Also on her list of appreciation was the Ministry of Education and Mr. Richard Rambarran, Executive Member of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) who accepted the call to serve as an advisor when Project FLO is rolled out.