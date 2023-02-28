Govt. to spend $2.6B to upgrade two interior ferry stellings

Latest update February 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 28, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – To accommodate the new US$12.7M MV Ma Lisha ferry that is scheduled to arrive in Guyana from India soon, the Ministry of Public Works is preparing to spend an estimated $2,688,076,915 to upgrade the Morawhanna and Kumaka Stellings that are located in Region One.
The Ministry is seeking contractors to submit tenders for the projects. According to an advertisement, the Ministry is estimating that $1,903,322,161 would cost to retrofit the stelling at Kumaka while $784,754,754 is pegged for the works at Morawhanna.
Bidding which will be done through the National Competitive Bidding procedures would see the projects being opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on March 15, 2023.
Kaieteur News had reported that the Ministry is planning to upgrade a number of stellings to accommodate the ferry when it arrives. Additionally, works will be done on the structures at Mabaruma, Port Kaituma and the Kingston Goods Wharf.
Already, the Ministry signed a contract worth $1,056,452,458 to have the Kingston Goods wharf rehabilitated.
The US$12.7 million new passenger and cargo ferry is scheduled to arrive in Guyana soon. The vessel was built by Gardens Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) as part of the Government of India’s Line of Credit-cum-Grant project. The vessel is slated to ply the Georgetown to North-West route when it arrives in the country.
The ferry which measures 70 metres long was designed by the in house GRSE team. The vessel is being propelled by two caterpillar engines and twin gear boxes to achieve a maximum speed of 15 knots. It is designed to carry 294 persons, 14 vehicles, two fully-loaded trucks, and 10 containers. It has a capacity of 250 tons and complies with all international regulations.
Besides upgrading the wharves, the Ministry had recently sent 10 employees from the Transport and Harbours Department for training related to the new ferry.
Jagdeo fighting opposition
Feb 28, 2023– Disciplinary Committee unanimously overturn suspension of former FIFA Referee By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Four years after being suspended in 2019 for a 2018 allegation of...
Feb 28, 2023
Feb 28, 2023
Feb 28, 2023
Feb 28, 2023
Feb 28, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – Excuses will get us nowhere. And in the ongoing blame-game which is taking place concerning Guyana’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]