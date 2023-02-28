Govt. looking for consultant for US$12.8M hydro-plants

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana (GoG) has issued a request for Expression of Interest (EOI) for consultancy services for the Moco Moco and Kumu small hydropower plants, in Region Nine.

In November 2022, a contract was signed to the tune of US$12.85 million between the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) and Vidullanka PLC, a Sri Lankan firm, for the construction a new 1.5 megawatt (MW) hydropower project at Kumu and to rehabilitate and upgrade the defunct Moco Moco hydropower plant to some 0.7MW capacity.

This publication had reported that the main objectives of the project are to support the Government’s drive for a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy by providing affordable, stable and reliable electricity using Indigenous energy sources, reducing fossil fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The key results of the project are to increase access to electricity to the population in Lethem and the nearby villages of Kumu, Moco Moco, St. Ignatius and Quarrie, the Office of the Prime Minister said.

The hydro project is being funded by Guyana through financing from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

According to an advertisement published in Kaieteur News February 27 edition, the Government intends to apply part of the proceeds of the financing to eligible payments under the contract of consultant services.

“The services include technical support to be provided to the Project Management Unit (PMU) with continuous on-site monitoring and support services in the administration of the hydropower project during the implementation phase,” it was stated.

Referred to as the ‘Clerk of Works/Technician,’ it was explained that the consultant will be full-time members of GEA’s PMU. The consultancy is to be executed over 24 months subject to annual contract renewal and the estimated starting date of the assignment is April 2023. It was stated too that interested consultants must provide specific information which demonstrates that they are fully qualified to perform the services. The individual consultants affiliated with an organisation can also submit interest. Potential candidates will be required to provide information on their general qualifications as an individual consultant, their mission-relevant experience, their experience in the region and sector as well as their language ability. The deadline for the EOI’s is March 13, 2023 during working hours. Applications can be emailed to [email protected] or delivered to the GEA office located at 295 Quamina Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown.