Fazia’s Collection Variety Sales Complex rides with the 2nd ‘One Guyana’ Bartica Cycling Classic

Kaieteur News – Cyclists from around Guyana will be invading the Town of Bartica this Sunday when the 2nd edition of the Bartica Cycling Classic is contested, under the ‘One Guyana’ brand.

Organised by We Stand United Cycle Club (WSUCC), Sunday’s event would also see races being held for prominent persons of the community.

Corporate support for the event has already begun to flow with Fazia’s Collection Variety Complex, located at Anna Catherina stepping forward to sponsor the Junior and juvenile categories.

Handing over the prizes, was Sales Representative, Ms. Marcia Ragnauth, in the presence of her colleagues, to the President of WSUCC, Franklin Wilson.

Ms. Ragnauth in brief comments said that Faiza’s collection had no hesitation in acquiescing to the club’s request to come on board and took the opportunity to sponsor the junior and juvenile categories as these cyclists are the future of Guyana.

Club President, Wilson, expressed sincere thanks on behalf of the club to the Management and staff of Fazia’s Collection Variety Complex, noting that they have always been very supportive of the club and its activities.

“The fact that Mr. and Mrs. Anderson did not have any second thoughts on being a part of this activity which would help build the community, speaks for itself. They have always been supportive of sports and the development of young athletes.”

The first edition of the Bartica Cycling Classic was held in 2019, and, like all other sports, was put on hold due to the covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s race is expected to be bigger and more exciting as the cream of the nation’s cyclists including defending champion, WSUCC’s Briton John, who has been enjoying a fabulous start to this season, will face starter’s orders.

John’s fellow teammates, Aaron Newton, and Alex Leung will also be in contention, as, whilst they are still in the junior category, they have been very competitive amongst the seniors.

There would be no registration fees for ladies, juniors, and juveniles whilst seniors and masters will pay $1000.

Meanwhile, the ladies, juniors, and juveniles will pedal off the day’s action from 09:30hrs and will be riding for 45 minutes with an additional two (2) laps.

Masters, Under-45, and Over-45 will be riding together for 60 minutes with an additional two (2) laps while the seniors will be riding for 1hour 45 minutes with an additional two (2) laps.

Ahead of Sunday’s race, registration can be done at the Professional Key Shop, Carmichael Street, or Chin Chan Cycle Store, Robb Street.

Additionally, the organisers are hoping to run off a race involving only Barticians with the likes of His Worship Mayor Marshall and Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams along with their respective deputies, REO, and club leaders, competing.