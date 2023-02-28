Early morning fire guts Norton Street house

Latest update February 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 28, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) is currently investigating the cause of an early morning fire which destroyed a house at Lot 6971 Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown.
According to a report from the Fire Service, the fire started sometime around 00:21hrs and water tenders and carriers from the Central, West Ruimveldt, Campbellville, and Alberttown Fire Stations were deployed.
Upon arrival, the firefighters saw the wooden and concrete house engulfed in flames. The building and all its content were destroyed. Luckily, no one was at home at the time of the fire.
It is unclear who the owner and or occupant of the house is.
Meanwhile, the Fire Service said that three buildings located on the northern side of the destroyed building were damaged as a result of the fire. According to the statement, two walls, ceilings, guttering, pipes, four plastic tanks, a washing machine and a television were all damaged by the fire.
Investigations are ongoing.
