Early morning fire guts Norton Street house

Feb 28, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) is currently investigating the cause of an early morning fire which destroyed a house at Lot 6971 Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown.

The Norton Street house engulfed in flames on Monday.

The Norton Street house engulfed in flames on Monday.

According to a report from the Fire Service, the fire started sometime around 00:21hrs and water tenders and carriers from the Central, West Ruimveldt, Campbellville, and Alberttown Fire Stations were deployed.

The remains of the Norton Street home that was destroyed by fire.

The remains of the Norton Street home that was destroyed by fire.

Upon arrival, the firefighters saw the wooden and concrete house engulfed in flames. The building and all its content were destroyed. Luckily, no one was at home at the time of the fire.

It is unclear who the owner and or occupant of the house is.

Meanwhile, the Fire Service said that three buildings located on the northern side of the destroyed building were damaged as a result of the fire. According to the statement, two walls, ceilings, guttering, pipes, four plastic tanks, a washing machine and a television were all damaged by the fire.

Investigations are ongoing.

