Demerara Senior Men 61-3 in their 2nd innings, as rain affects Day Three

Kaieteur News – Across at the Guyana National Stadium (GNS), Providence; Day Three of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Senior Men’s Inter-County Four-Day cricket tournament between Demerara and Berbice has been affected by rain. On what seemed to be a wonderful day for cricket; that reality was short-lived as Day Three was stopped due to torrential rain.

However, Berbice were dismissed for 330 runs in 93 overs with a lead of 48 runs early on; in reply of Demerara’s first innings total of 282-10.

Prior to this, Tevin Imlach stroked a solid 62 (172) including nine fours for Demerara, while Veersammay Permaul picked up 4-59 from 31 overs for Berbice in the first innings. Kevlon Anderson and Junior Sinclair innings put the Berbicians in control of the match when they batted. Anderson spent 251 minutes at the crease, scoring 106 (192), hitting 13 fours in his innings followed by an aggressive half century from Junior Sinclair (84*).

On Day Three, Berbice with an over-night score of 312-8 were eventually dismissed for 330-10 inside the first session with Sinclair eventually scoring 92 (147); hitting nine fours and four massive sixes, while Chris Barnwell finished 4-54 from his 19 overs.

Sachin Singh and Matthew Nandu returned with the bat for Demerara in the second innings, Nandu was first to depart; out caught by Anderson off the bowling of Shamar Joseph.

Demerara were 23-1 with Nandu the only wicket to fall before the lunch interval with Singh 13, Imlach 1. Demerara trailing by 25 runs at the end of the first session after 27 overs in the first session.

Imlach was later bowled by Nial Smith, Smith striking in his first over after lunch; knocking Imlach off-stump out of the ground, Demerara now 33-2. This brought Akshaya Persaud batting at number four to the crease.

Persaud with much on his shoulders with an average of 9.31 runs in eight first-class innings failed to impress; getting himself out LBW to Kevin Sinclair as Demerara stumbled to 40-3. Captain Leon Johnson joined Sachin Singh at the crease before Day Three was affected by rain.

Unfortunately the players had to leave the field at 13:11hrs, due to a heavy down-pour which took them straight into the tea interval with Singh unbeaten on 37 (87) and Leon Johnson 1 (28).

Meanwhile, at 18:15hrs, umpires were forced to call play, as rain refused to stop over Providence and surrounding areas. Day Three ended due to rain, Demerara 61-3 (28.3 overs) in their second innings with Nial Smith, Kevin Sinclair and Shamar Joseph taking a wicket apiece.

The Berbice side with a good bowling attack, have ninety overs to alter a result in the first round match against Demerara. Berbice will need to take seven wickets in order to bat again and avoid the draw. Demerara however lead by 13 runs at the close of play and a day to left in the match.

Day Four action of the GCB Senior Men’s Inter-County Four-day tournament is scheduled to start at 9:00hrs today at the same venue.