Brazilians caught mining illegally in Rupununi remanded

Kaieteur News – The Brazilian nationals who were caught at an illegal mining site in the Rupununi, Region Nine were on Monday remanded to prison.

The defendants, 54-year-old Alexander Felix Plan, a pilot and 26-year-old Luan Ricardo Brags Silva, a miner, appeared virtually before Magistrate Allen Wilson at the Lethem Magistrates’ Court.

Felix was charged for operating a civil aircraft without an airworthiness certificate, interference with an aircraft, operating an aircraft without insurance, and having arrived in Guyana by air, disembarked without the consent of an immigration officer. The pilot pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Felix was represented by attorney-at-law Kezia Williams, who told the court that her client resides at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) when he is in Guyana. She then made an application for bail to be granted to Felix.

Meanwhile, unrepresented Silva was charged with illegal entry into Guyana. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The police prosecutor objected to bail being granted to Felix and Silva. As such, Magistrate Wilson denied the lawyer’s bail application and remanded both Felix and Silva to prison. The matters have been adjourned to March 16.

Kaieteur News had reported that on Sunday, February 19, that members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) arrested two Brazilian nationals and seized a helicopter after they were found illegally mining for gold in the New River Area of Rupununi.

The Brazilians had a well organised operation ongoing with a helicopter to transport materials and supplies from Brazil to their mining camps. They were also equipped with small engines and a stone crusher.

Based on photos of their mining set-up taken by the GDF, it appears that the men were conducting underground mining operations via the tunnel method better known in Latin American countries as “Veta mining”.

GDF spent some four days to destroy the camp. The camps were dismantled and set on fire while the tunnels were flooded and destroyed. The army took possession of the helicopter and confiscated some expensive mining equipment.