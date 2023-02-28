BM SOAT sponsors GMR&SC Starlet cup under Renegade Race Fuel

Kaieteur News – 2023 will bring a new title sponsorship for the Starlet cup of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) with B.M. SOAT Auto sales and Rentals taking over this year under the Renegade Race Fuel Brand.

With their head office located at Lot 9 Croal Street, Stabroek, Georgetown, B.M. SOAT Auto Sales, and Rentals is one of Guyana’s largest vehicular sales and rental providers.

The company offers its clients a wide variety of brands and models to choose from and to ensure that their needs are met. The company comprises three showrooms in different locations with staff that are willing to assist.

Apart from its Auto sales, the company has ventured into the car rental business, with leases for corporate clients, small businesses and individuals.

The re-branded BM SOAT/Renegade Fuel Starlet Cup is expected to be one of the feature events of the GMR&SC’s upcoming race meet on March 19.

“Under the Renegade Fuel Brand, we have invested a hefty bit in sponsorship to the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club for which they will re-brand the Starlet Cup as the B.M Soat/Renegade Race Fuels Starlet Cup. We see this as a large investment in motorsport locally and a chance to give back to the competitors of the Starlet Cup,” BM SOAT Managing Director Rameez Mohamed said.

“We chose the Starlet Class because, over time, we viewed this as one of the most competitive classes in the GMR&SC Circuit race calendar. We also notice that it was one of the larger subscribed groups where we feel that the action will keep fans on the edge of their seats.”

With the rebranding, competitors will be paid for every point scored throughout the championship rounds, with cash prizes for the top three overall finishers of that class at the end of the year.

Those competing cars are also expected to wear the B.M. SOAT/Renegade Race Fuels logo on their car, indicating to the fans and race enthusiasts alike the group that they are running in.

Meanwhile, Renegade Racing Fuel, out of the United States of America deals in all brands of fuel, including unleaded, oxygenated, leaded, Ethanol, Power-sport fuels, and Diesel fuel.

“Renegade fuel isn’t new on the market here, we have been using it for our circuit race and drag race cars locally for close to a year now but the brand has gained popularity due to the stability of its octane and its ease to work with when tuning cars,” Mohamed said.

Persons desirous of acquiring the brands can contact Daniel Gaffoor at 661-5631 or Balram Ramdeo at 608-8617.