Baby found abandoned at Recess seashore

Latest update February 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 28, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A newborn baby boy is currently hospitalised at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital after he was found abandoned just after noon yesterday at the Recess seashore, East Coast Demerara.
According to Commander of Region Five, Senior Superintendent, Kurleigh Simon, his ranks received a call just around 14:45hrs yesterday and responded to the Recess seashore where the baby was found in a bag. He noted that immediately the baby was taken to the hospital for examination. Doctors, he said, have confirmed that the baby was “okay.” The male neonate is currently admitted at the hospital’s maternity ward receiving care. Local authorities have since launched an investigation into his case.
Jagdeo fighting opposition
Feb 28, 2023– Disciplinary Committee unanimously overturn suspension of former FIFA Referee By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Four years after being suspended in 2019 for a 2018 allegation of...
Feb 28, 2023
Feb 28, 2023
Feb 28, 2023
Feb 28, 2023
Feb 28, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – Excuses will get us nowhere. And in the ongoing blame-game which is taking place concerning Guyana’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]