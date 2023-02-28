Baby found abandoned at Recess seashore

Kaieteur News – A newborn baby boy is currently hospitalised at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital after he was found abandoned just after noon yesterday at the Recess seashore, East Coast Demerara.

According to Commander of Region Five, Senior Superintendent, Kurleigh Simon, his ranks received a call just around 14:45hrs yesterday and responded to the Recess seashore where the baby was found in a bag. He noted that immediately the baby was taken to the hospital for examination. Doctors, he said, have confirmed that the baby was “okay.” The male neonate is currently admitted at the hospital’s maternity ward receiving care. Local authorities have since launched an investigation into his case.