Two hotel receptionists allegedly robbed at gunpoint at Tuschen

— Police looking for the suspects

Kaieteur News – Two female receptionists ages 19 and 20, were allegedly robbed at gunpoint on Saturday afternoon at around 17:30 hrs, at their place of work – the Double Day Hotel and Rental at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

According to a police report the two receptionists, both from Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara, were held up at their workplace by two unidentified men, one armed with a handgun. The two receptionists were at work at the hotel on Saturday afternoon when they saw an male enter the building with a black cloth wrapped around his face and a gun in his hand. He had on a red jersey and blue short, three-quarter pants.

The report further states that the 19-year-old receptionist said the suspect approached her, told her to get up from where she was seated and demanded money. Shortly after, another male entered the building, his face wrapped with a grey cloth. He had on a black jersey and three-quarter pants. Both suspects then started to demand money from the two receptionists.

The suspect with the gun took away the cellular phones belonging to the two workers (an iPhone 8, black in colour, valued at $85,000, belonging to the 20-year-old receptionist, and one Samsung A03, blue in colour, valued at $30,000, belonging to the 19-year-old). They also took out $7000 cash (Guyana currency) from a drawer, the property of the 35-year-old businessman and owner of the hotel.

The suspects then made good their escape in an unknown direction. The Police were contacted and visited the scene. Several persons were questioned around the area, and checks were made for the suspects, but they were nowhere to be seen.

Investigations are ongoing.