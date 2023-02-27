Solar gan be better dan gas

Latest update February 27th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Guyana going and build gas-to-shore project. It will cost de country close to US$2B. With less money we could get de same amount of power using solar.
And it need not even cost de government a cent. Dem can mek dis a private sector project on condition dat de energy developers sell de solar power at de same price or less dan de gas-to-shore project. But de government nah listen. It ears hard. It nah looking properly at de alternatives. It determined fuh build de gas-to-shore pipeline and de energy plant. Instead, it could build solar farms all over de country and avoid de high cost associated with transmission.
De GPL nah looking too good. So de more pressure de government tek off of de GPL, de better. But de government determined fuh sell power which gan gat to be transmitted to de GPl. And is you and me who gat to pay back de US$1B fuh de pipeline. It mek dem boys remember when we had problems with de electrity supply in de country. Is den de government decide also dat dem gan integrate de water supply system and link east to west and north to south.
Dem set up de system fuh use electricity. What it turn out to be is dat when dem gat blackout east to west and north to south dem nah get water nor light. Souljah Bai did put solar panels pun top nuff government buildings. So when dem get blackout during de day, it nah affect de energy to de buildings. But it did not affect also de wuk inside dem buildings. In most cases is de same go-slow did tek place, whether dem gat current or not.
