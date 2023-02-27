MSG-Civic vote to abstain on the TOR issue was consistent with the position communicated to the Minister.

Latest update February 27th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 27, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
The following is an Open Letter to the President of Guyana sent electronically and as printed letter.
We are writing this Open Letter on behalf of the Civic component of the Multi-Stakeholder Group in order to set the record straight concerning Guyana’s suspension from the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI).
Judging from the opinions attributed to you in the press concerning developments in the GYEITI), it seems that you are badly advised both about the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) rules and procedures for producing Terms of Reference (TOR) for the EITI Report and also about what prompted our vote to abstain on the TOR at the MSG meeting of February 22nd 2023.
The Multi-Stakeholder Group (MSG) is comprised of three actors: Civil Society, Industry (extractive industry companies) and Government, with each sector selecting its own members. The MSG, by its own decision, operates on a voluntary basis. The MSG always seeks consensus in decision-making and has resorted to a vote only on two occasions in seven years.
For the benefit of yourself and for the larger civic community we represent on the GYEITI-MSG, we outline in summary below the more salient factors surrounding the current situation. We also encourage anyone wishing to understand the EITI in greater detail to consult the EITI Standard 2019 to be found on the EITI website www.eiti.org
Sincerely,
Vanda Radzik, Mike McCormack
On behalf of MSG-Civic of the GYEITI
