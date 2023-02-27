Mangal declared winner of DemLife golf tournament

Kaieteur News – Despite the rain on Friday, the DemLife golf tournament was a definite banger on Saturday. The tournament saw many of Guyana’s top golfers come out in their numbers to fight for the top spot. But in the end, the experienced Mike Mangal walked away with all the spoils.

The results for the tournament were as follows:

0-16 Flight

1st Mike Mangal HC 8 Gross 79 Net 71

2nd Paton George HC 16 Gross 88 Net 72

Flight 17-36

1st Chet Bowling HC 28 Gross 102 Net 74

2nd Gavin Todd HC 20 Gross 96 Net 76

Nearest to Pin- Ayube Subhan

Longest Drive- Rakesh Harry

Best Gross- Mike Mangal 79

Overall Best Net- Mike Mangal 71

At the presentation ceremony was Demerara Mutual Sales and Marketing Manager who stated that the company was happy to sponsor such a tournament. She noted that while the game it not that popular she is optimistic that in time it will take its place among the top ranked sports.

Sharing his view was the victorious Mike Mangal who said, “I had a good game today, it could have been better, but I have accepted what I have gotten. The competition was fair, everybody didn’t get such a good score, but the course play extremely well.”

LGC Secretary Chet Bowling also went on to explain that the club is grateful to Demerara Mutual as they have shown their good social cooperate responsibility towards the sport. Bowling divulged that the company came out in their numbers to support the tournament, which showed that they are involved. Hence, the club is ecstatic and is looking forward to a great season of golf.

