Man wanted for KN grenade attack shot dead in Suriname

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old man wanted for being part of the June 4, 2015 grenade attack at Kaieteur News was on Sunday morning shot dead at Posrenstraat, Suriname, Surinamese police have confirmed.

The dead man identified as Shemar Wilson was reportedly gunned down in a vehicle parked next to an apartment building.

According to reports from a Surinamese media house, a woman was with him in the vehicle when a lone gunman started shooting at the vehicle from behind before fleeing the scene.

Wilson was killed on the spot after bullets struck him in the head, chest, abdomen, arms and legs.

Surinamese Police have since taken the woman into custody as they investigate Wilson’s Killing.

Wilson, a Guyanese formerly of Sophia, was accused of conspiring with three men, Alfie Garraway, Leroy Williams and Janeil Howard to lob a grenade at a Lexus vehicle owned by Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall.

They allegedly carried out the attack on June 4, 2015, while the Lexus was parked in front of the Kaieteur News head office located on Saffon Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

Luckily the grenade did not explode but the sound of it dropping in front of the building alerted security guards who were on duty outside of the building.

On checking the front of the vehicle, the staff member spotted the grenade lying near one of the front tyres of the vehicle.

Video footage from the company’s CCTV cameras showed a grey-coloured vehicle slowing as it approached Lall’s vehicle. The driver accelerated after the explosive was thrown.

Police had captured Garraway, Williams and Howard and they are presently before the high court on trial but Wilson was never captured.

It is believed that the fugitive had fled to French Guiana. However in 2019, an online media house reported that he was detained for questioning at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport after being deported for overstaying his time in French Guiana.

Nothing else was reported since then, but if the report was true, Wilson must have given the Guyanese authorities the slip again and returned to French Guiana.

Kaieteur News understands that he became involved in criminal activities there and was accused of murdering a man in October, 2022.

At the time of his death, he was hiding out in Suriname from the French Guiana Police.