I like what SN and KN are doing

Feb 27, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

While I do not read everything in Stabroek News (SN) and Kaieteur News (KN), I like what both newspaper are doing in that they are both fighting for the Citizens of Guyana.

SN and KN tend to hold everyone accountable. KN tends to be more militant in their approach, while SN is more discussive (my point of view). While SN has ingrained in their ethos the tenets of democracy, KN (which in my view was previously fighting against the PPPC) has vastly improved in this area. Both are holding the Government of the day accountable which is a good thing for Guyanese. Keep up the good work people and a big THANK YOU!

Sincerely,

Sean Ori

