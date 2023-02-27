GNBS PREPARING LOCAL BUSINESSES FOR INTERNATIONAL CERTIFICATION

Kaieteur News – In a rapidly expanding economy, the survival of businesses is dependent on their ability to function in a competitive market. To increase competitiveness at a time when the Oil and Gas Sector continues to attract an influx of foreign businesses, local businesses and companies have been pursuing international certification.

Certification to international standards demonstrates companies’ ability to meet requirements that ensure customer satisfaction, a safe operating environment for staff and clients, and to limit negative environmental impacts. The Business Development Department of the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) helps businesses become ‘certification ready’ through its technical assistance programme. Backed by the Bureau’s certification to the ISO 9001:2015 Standard, the team aids businesses in meeting the requirements of various ISO standards.

Our team of qualified professionals offers training and guidance on the ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems, ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems, ISO 14001 Environmental Management System and ISO 22000 Food Safety Management Systems, among others.

Currently, the GNBS is working with over thirty-five (35) companies to ensure they successfully implement these standards with majority pursuing certification to the ISO 9001 and the ISO 45001:2018 standards.

The Technical Assistance programme which is geared for organizational efficiency and effectiveness can span over a period of six (6), nine (9), or twelve (12) months while the cost is determined based on the size of the organization and its processes.

During the programme, the Bureau provides training on understanding the requirements of the standard, support to develop the relevant documentation including manuals and procedures and conduct internal auditing of the system. Due diligence is observed in every aspect to guarantee certification of clients and to ensure that employees can properly manage and maintain the established systems on a long-term basis.

Businesses and companies are encouraged to contact the GNBS and commence the path towards international certification. The process begins by filling out and submitting a Technical Assistance application form which can be provided to you or accessed on the GNBS’ website: https://gnbsgy.org/forms-all/ . Thereafter, a competent Technical Officer is assigned to work with your company.

The Bureau facilitates a gap analysis first to provide the GNBS team and your organization with knowledge on what systems need to be developed or what needs to be modified to satisfy the requirements of the standard. Once discussed with the company, an implementation plan is developed, communicated and agreed upon to commence the process. Included in this plan are trainings for staff on the requirements of the standard, documentation, hands-on implementation and internal auditing to guarantee readiness.

Aside from working with companies towards certification, the Bureau also works with companies towards achieving accreditation to other ISO standards including the ISO/IEC 17020- Conformity Assessment, ISO/IEC 17025 – General requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories, and ISO 15189- Medical laboratories — Requirements for quality and competence.

The GNBS as the National Standards Body is here to help you attract more clients, meet your customers’ need, and provide the best products and services consistently, with our technical support towards the implementation of standards.

Do not hesitate to contact us and allow our team to provide you with the support you need to make your business grow.

For further information, please contact our Business Development Department on telephone numbers: 219-0064-66. You can also visit the GNBS Facebook and Instagram pages for regular updates.