East Coast and G/Town maintain their dominance

Tiger Rentals under-13

Kaieteur News – Front-runners East Coast and Georgetown were both involved in five-goal sprees last Saturday at the National Training Centre, Providence, where they extended their tally to 13 points at the top of the Tiger Rentals under-13 Inter-association development football league.

In the opening encounter of the match-day five’s play, Georgetown brushed aside West Berbice 4-1 thanks to a brace from Enzo Matte who was supported with a goal each from Matheus Ramos and Fabio Kowlesar. Jeremiah Bremmer scored the consolation for the losing side.

East Coast then rallied to a 5-0 win against West Demerara. Mark Glasgow and Malaki Washington both registered braces. Glasgow scored his double in the eighth and 15th minutes, while Washington fired in his two goals in the 20th and 40th minutes. Kemuel Welcome was not to be left out and he slotted in the fifth goal in the 50th minute of the clash.

In the third and final game of the day, GFF’s President Wayne Forde’s son; Wayshawn, was on the scoresheet with one goal which helped his side East Bank Romp to a 5-1 triumph over East Berbice. Samuel Tashem was the standout player in the win with a couple of goals scored in the 41st and 58th minutes, while Clifton Sampson (6th minute) and Michael Correira (36th minute) added one goal each.