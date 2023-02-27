Brilliant ton from Anderson, Sinclair’s half century put Berbice in command on day two

Kaieteur News – Day Two of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Men’s Senior Inter-County Four-Day tournament at the Guyana National Stadium (GNS), Providence continued with Demerara adding 54 runs to their overnight score, seeing Richie Looknauth scoring a brilliant half century before Demerara were dismissed for 282 runs.

In reply the Berbice side piled up 312-8 at the close of play with Kevlon Anderson scoring a magnificent century followed by Junior Sinclair’s half century to put the Berbice team in command of the first innings (Anderson 106 and J. Sinclair 84 not out).

Berbice lost three early wickets in the first session, at lunch they were 47-3. Chris Barnwell returned with the ball; bowling a fiery spell, which reaped a single wicket, dismissing Anthony Bramble without scoring before he was replaced by Ashmead Nedd.

Kevlon Anderson and Kevin Sinclair were batting good together, Anderson eventually got to fifty, Sinclair was later dismissed for 22 runs; trying to play at a delivery from Looknauth that wasn’t quite there for the shot, only to get a thin edge through to first slip. The score was 113-5 when Romario Shepherd came to bat. Unfortunately for him, he was dismissed cheaply with Berbice falling slightly into trouble at 145-6.

Junior Sinclair and Anderson rescued the Berbice side, putting on a match-changing partnership which they accumulated 84 runs together.

After the Tea break, Anderson already eying a century was playing a tactful innings, both batters kept scoring runs for the Berbice side in pursuit of Demerara’s 282 runs first innings target. Sinclair was the more aggressive of the two, hitting the ball to all parts of the ground including four massive sixes.

However, Anderson got to his hundred with a beautiful sweep-shot for four; after some twenty minutes in nervous-ninety’s. While on 99 runs he attempt the sweep-shot three times before finally getting the ball pass the square-leg fielder for four. The young Berbician would have missed out on getting a big score in both of the GHE practice matches but came back after his stint in Trinidad to deliver a well-deserved century to put his side in command on Day Two of the first round match between Demerara and Berbice in the Men’s Senior Inter-County tournament.

Anderson later was out caught, off the bowling of Steven Sankar for 106 runs. He contributed 23 runs in the seventh-wicket partnership between him and Junior Sinclair, Berbice now 229-7, as Captain Veersammy Permaul joined Sinclair, who was in pursuit of putting on a decent first innings lead, Sinclair quickly moved to fifty with a glorious drive through the cover for four, as Berbice eased past the Demerara first innings total to take first innings points.

Permaul cameo lasted fifty-five minutes before he ambitiously tried to pull a short ball from Ronaldo Ali Mohammed; skiing it to give Mohamed simple return catch, pushing the score to 279-8. Berbice with a little hope on their side rallied to 312-8 with a lead of 25 runs at the close of play on Day Two. Sinclair 84 runs not out and Nial Smith 15 runs not out with Barnwell, Nedd and Mohammed picking up two wickets a piece.

Day Three action of the GCB Men’s Senior Inter-County Four-Day tournament starts at 10:00hrs today at the same venue.