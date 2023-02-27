Appeal Court reserves decision for man guilty of raping boys

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Court of Appeal has reserved its decision in the case by which a man who is guilty of raping two boys is seeking to overturn his sentence and conviction.

The appeal by convicted rapist, Mark Campbell came up for hearing at the appeal court last week. Lawyers for the accused and the State attended a virtual hearing where they were told they would not argue the case but would rely on their written submissions given to the court. Campbell is currently serving two life sentences for raping two boys. In one case he was convicted by a jury, while in the other he pleaded guilty.

In the first case, a jury in 2017 convicted Campbell of sexually penetrating a six-year-old boy twice—during the month of September, 2011—and again on July 10th, 2013, when he was eight years old. Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall sentenced him to life in prison.

Forgoing his right to a trial, Campbell who was back in court mere months after to answer the charge of raping the other boy, admitted that he had indeed assaulted the five-year-old on April 16th, 2013.

Campbell recently moved to the Court of Appeal claiming that his conviction cannot stand. He is asking that his sentence be set aside since it was unfair, too severe, and excessive. The matter is expected to be called in the Court of Appeal on August 16.

According to reports, Campbell was asked by the boy’s mother to take care of him while she worked the night shift. Campbell allegedly sodomised the boy on the dates mentioned in the charges while his mother was at work.

In 2018, Campbell was handed another life sentence after confessing to raping a 5-year-old boy on April 16, 2013. The sentence was handed down by Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry, who ordered that Campbell be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.