AG to write DPP over delay in outcome of election fraud cases

Kaieteur News – Vowing not to allow the case where several officials of the Guyana Elections Commission GECOM are charged with elections fraud to fall away, Attorney General (AG), Anil Nandlall SC says that he will officially request a status update on the cases from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Nandlall told viewers on his Facebook commentary programme “Issues in the News,” last Tuesday, that he will be writing the DPP for a status update.

According to Nandlall there have been a number of queries from the public about the delay in the outcome of the matters which has been before the Magistrates’ Court for two years.

“Members of the public must understand that charges are instituted by the Police upon advice from the DPP and the Police legal advisor and prosecuted by those two agencies. The government is insulated from that process but the government will not sit idly by and allow the charges to just fall away.”

He noted too that the government is equally and as an important stakeholder interested in the outcome of these charges.

“So, the government will request from the DPP soon a status update on these charges,”

He said the government wants to know exactly why these cases have not progressed with the alacrity and seriousness with which he believes they should.

“You are entitled to that information and it will come from the DPP because the DPP is responsible for the prosecution of these offences. When we receive that information, we will make it public,” the Attorney General promised.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) had announced in August 2020, that they will be conducting a comprehensive investigation into the criminal conduct of the former GECOM officials and others, in relation to the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections and the events that followed. During the probe, several GECOM officials were arrested and placed before the court to face electoral fraud charges.

In fact, over 30 fraud-related charges were brought against former GECOM CEO, Keith Lowenfield, Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO), Roxanne Myers, Clairmont Mingo, Opposition members, Volda Lawrence, and Smith-Joseph and also several GECOM employees.

Some of the charges the defendants face are misconduct in public office, conspiracy to commit fraud, forging a document and forgery – all in relation to their attempt to allegedly rig the March 2020 General and Regional Elections. Last month, the charges were amended and the matters have since been adjourned again to March 13, 2023.