Kaieteur News – “With Zeek 592Customs, I’ve had people who told me to quit, that I should stop customizing sneakers, but I kept my head over what they were talking and kept myself positive.” Those are words of Ezekiel Castello, a young entrepreneur who never allow the negativity of others to ruin his plans of following his dreams.

Twenty-one-year-old Castello, a current student at the Government Technical Institute (GTI), is the proud owner of a popularly known footwear customizing business called ‘Zeek 592Customs’, which was launched in January last year.

In a recent interview with this magazine, the young man said that what inspired him to pursue this business idea was his love for drawing; something he has been doing since a young age. Castello said, “My love for drawing provided me with the inspiration to start customizing sneakers, but the business is not limited to just sneakers, it includes crocs, slides, etc.”

He mentioned that in starting this journey, there were just about four persons who initially supported him and believed in his ability at the time. He added they would have been the ones who gave him the extra boost to start this venture. Now that the business has been reaching a lot of people, the support has been overwhelming and provides the motivation to keep pushing further.

Castello shared that a challenge he had faced at the beginning of things was that he had to fight his past to be strong enough to start this business.

“Reason why I say that is because as I could remember, I think it was a Sunday evening we were walking home from church and my mom had asked me what I wanted to become when I grow up and my reply to her was that I want to be an artist. With that, my mom and my sister told me that I wouldn’t make money off of being an artist and I gave up on perfecting my art skills. I overcame that initial hurdle by keeping myself positively motivated and I prayed, not every day, but most days about it and here I am, with my own business started,” the young man explained.

Keeping himself motivated, Castello said now he is more focused on improving himself and his skill set. As for the pandemic, he noted that it did not affect his operations because most of his work is done at home.

With Zeek 592Customs already a year old, the young entrepreneur said that his long-term goal is to further expand his business.

Our featured entrepreneur is of the view that young entrepreneurs and small businesses play a pivotal role in our society today. “I think that young entrepreneurs play a huge role in society because not everyone has a mind whereby they have a business idea and work towards it and be consistent with it,” he said.

He also stated that to boost small businesses in our society, there should be more platforms that would give these businesses exposure.

“What I think we can do is like what Kaieteur News is doing, whereby it creates more exposure for the business,” he mentioned.

Persons interested in Castello’s services, he can be contacted on Instagram, Facebook & TikTok @Zeek 592Customs, or Email him @[email protected] or contact via WhatsApp on telephone number (592)609-4805. Also if anyone has sneakers that they would want to donate for the business, they can contact him as well.